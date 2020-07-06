COVID-19: Nigeria Records 544 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded 544 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the country’s total infections to 28,711.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night while announcing new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Giving a breakdown of the cases, the NCDC noted that Lagos, the country’s epicentre for the virus continues to account for the highest infections per state with 199 new cases.

The NCDC said 203 more patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the isolation centres in various parts of the country bringing the total number of persons discharged so far to 11,665.

The NCDC has put the country’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic at 645.

544 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-199

Ebonyi-65

Oyo-47

Ondo-46

Ogun-31

Edo-30

FCT-28

Katsina-25

Plateau-15

Bayelsa-11

Kaduna-10

Adamawa-10

Akwa Ibom-8

Gombe-7

Kano-4

Taraba-3

Rivers-2

Abia-2

Ekiti-1 28,711 confirmed

11,665 discharged

645 deaths pic.twitter.com/4uA3R0O28U — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 5, 2020

Source: VON