COVID-19: Nigeria Records 389 New Cases as Total Rises to 12,233

New 389 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12233.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, said 3826 out of the total number have been Discharged and 342 Deaths recorded.

The Centre on its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, shows the breakdown of the new cases confirmed on Saturday;

Source: VON