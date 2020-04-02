COVID-19: Nigeria Records 35 New Cases, Highest in a Single Day

With 35 cases of COVID-19 announced on Wednesday, Nigeria saw a new record in the number of those infected with the disease in 24 hours.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced via its Twitter handle on Wednesday, explaining that all the cases were from seven states and the federal capital territory.

Twelve were announced from three states earlier in the day while another 23 were announced on Wednesday night.

Before then, the highest number of cases recorded in the country was 20, and that was announced only two days ago.

Since the index case of COVID-19 was recorded in Nigeria on February 28, a total of 174 persons have so far been infected with the disease across 11 states and the nation’s capital.

Nine of them have been discharged while two died while receiving treatment.

Below is a timeline of the COVID-19 cases in the country:

February 27 – One case recorded in Lagos

March 8 – Second case was confirmed in Ogun

March 16 – Third case announced in Lagos

March 18 – Five more persons infected

March 19 – Four new cases announced

March 21 – Another 10 cases were recorded

March 22 – Additional eight people contracted the disease

March 23 – Ten new cases were announced

March 24 – There were four more infections

March 25 – Another seven persons were infected

March 26 – Nigeria confirmed 14 new cases

March 27 – 16 more cases were announced

March 28 – Another 16 cases were recorded

March 29 – 14 more patients were announced

March 30 – 20 persons were infected

March 31 – Eight more cases were announced

April 1 – 35 cases

