COVID-19: Nigeria Records 315 New Cases, Total Infections Rises to 12,801

- June 9, 2020
Nigeria Records 315 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 315 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

NCDC disclosed this in a tweet on Monday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 12,801.

According to the health agency, Lagos State recorded the highest number of infections for the day in the country with 128 cases while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Rivers State had 34 and 32 cases respectively.

A further breakdown of the new cases showed that Edo State has 28 infections, Oyo (22), Kaduna (20), Gombe (13), Ogun (8) and Plateau (5).

Others are Delta (7), Kwara (7), Kano (5), Bauchi (4), and Katsina (2).

Of the number of positive cases in Nigeria so far, 4040 persons have fully recovered and have been discharged while 361 persons have died.

Source: Channels TV

