COVID-19: Nigeria Records 22 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 22 new COVID-19 cases.
The agency broke the news in a tweet on Wednesday evening.
Of that figure, 15 were confirmed in Lagos, four in the federal capital territory (FCT), two in Bauchi and one in Edo.
A total of 276 cases have so far been confirmed across the country.
“Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo,” NCDC tweeted.
Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo
As at 09:00pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths pic.twitter.com/Z7W9nJNowS
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 8, 2020
With 145, Lagos has the highest number of cases followed by Abuja with 54. Forty-four patients have been discharged, while six COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.
Below is a breakdown of the cases in all the states with cases of the disease:
- Lagos- 145
- FCT- 54
- Osun- 20
- Oyo- 11
- Edo- 12
- Bauchi- 8
- Akwa Ibom- 5
- Kaduna- 5
- Ogun- 4
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 2
- Rivers-2
- Benue- 1
- Ondo- 1
- Kwara- 2
- Delta- 1
- Katsina-1
Earlier on Wednesday, a medical team from China arrived the country to assist in tackling the pandemic.
Source: The Cable