COVID-19: Nigeria Records 22 New Cases

- April 9, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 22 new COVID-19 cases.

The agency broke the news in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

Of that figure, 15 were confirmed in Lagos, four in the federal capital territory (FCT), two in Bauchi and one in Edo.

A total of 276 cases have so far been confirmed across the country.

“Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo,” NCDC tweeted.

With 145, Lagos has the highest number of cases followed by Abuja with 54. Forty-four patients have been discharged, while six COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.

Below is a breakdown of the cases in all the states with cases of the disease:

  •  Lagos- 145
  • FCT- 54
  • Osun- 20
  • Oyo- 11
  • Edo- 12
  • Bauchi- 8
  • Akwa Ibom- 5
  • Kaduna- 5
  • Ogun- 4
  • Enugu- 2
  • Ekiti- 2
  • Rivers-2
  • Benue- 1
  • Ondo- 1
  • Kwara- 2
  • Delta- 1
  • Katsina-1

Earlier on Wednesday, a medical team from China arrived the country to assist in tackling the pandemic.

Source: The Cable

