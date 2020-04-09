COVID-19: Nigeria Records 22 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 22 new COVID-19 cases.

The agency broke the news in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

Of that figure, 15 were confirmed in Lagos, four in the federal capital territory (FCT), two in Bauchi and one in Edo.

A total of 276 cases have so far been confirmed across the country.

“Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo,” NCDC tweeted.

With 145, Lagos has the highest number of cases followed by Abuja with 54. Forty-four patients have been discharged, while six COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.

Below is a breakdown of the cases in all the states with cases of the disease:

Lagos- 145

FCT- 54

Osun- 20

Oyo- 11

Edo- 12

Bauchi- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

Delta- 1

Katsina-1

Earlier on Wednesday, a medical team from China arrived the country to assist in tackling the pandemic.

Source: The Cable