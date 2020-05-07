COVID-19: Nigeria Records 195 New Cases as Total Figure Rises to 3,145

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 195 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,145.
The agency made the announcement via its Twitter handle at 12:01am on Thursday.
Fifty-three more persons were discharged, bringing the total from 481 to 534 recoveries, while the number of fatalities increased from 98 to 103.
195 new cases of #COVID19;
82-Lagos
30-Kano
19-Zamfara
18-Sokoto
10-Borno
9-FCT
8-Oyo
5-Kebbi
5-Gombe
4-Ogun
3-Katsina
1-Kaduna
1-Adamawa
3145 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 534
Deaths: 103 pic.twitter.com/kqXEbfj66X
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 6, 2020
More than 2,900 of the total number of cases were recorded between April 1 and May 6, a pointer to the increase in the number of samples tested.
According to the NCDC situation report for May 5, 2020, a total of 21,208 samples have been tested.
Lagos still accounts for a significant number of the country’s total figure with 1,308 confirmed cases, while Kano which confirmed its index case on April 11 now has 427 COVID-19 patients.
Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases on May 6 with 80 patients, while the Kano state ministry of health confirmed that the five deaths recorded on Wednesday occurred in the state.
#COVID19KN Update as at 12:02am 7th May 2020
*️⃣ 30 new cases of #COVID19Kano cases confirmed.
*️⃣ Total confirmed cases in @KanostateNg are now 427.
*️⃣ 3 additional #COVID19Kano patients were successfully discharged.
*️⃣ 5 #COVID19Kano deaths were recorded. pic.twitter.com/XKjxpneu5m
— Kano State Ministry of Health (@KNSMOH) May 6, 2020
Source: The Cable