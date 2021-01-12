COVID-19: Nigeria Is Reaching A Critical Level Where Hospitals Can Not Cope – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that Nigeria is reaching a critical level where the hospitals can no longer cope with more serious COVID-19 cases.
In a tweet on Monday, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the NCDC Director-General, said health workers would be forced to make tough decisions, calling for the protection of vulnerable citizens amid the rising cases of the virus.
“We are reaching a critical level where our hospital capacity will no longer be able to cope with more serious COVID-19 cases and health workers will be forced to make tough decisions. We need to protect our more vulnerable citizens,” he tweeted.
“We all have to take responsibility. This is not for the NCDC, the PTF, or the government alone. By organising large gatherings indoors, you’re not only putting yourself and guests at risk but also the staff who have limited choice but to serve. By going to clubs, you’re putting your parents at risk.”
The NCDC boss said a number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country had been on the rise in the last four weeks.
According to Ihekweazu, Nigerians must note that the 100,000 persons that contracted COVID-19 in the last 11 months were not just figures but persons.
“In the last four weeks, we‘ve recorded a spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases. The virus is spreading fast, causing mild symptoms in some and severe illness/death in others.
“Most important of all, the 100,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths are not just numbers. These are fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, children, friends whose deaths will be mourned and the pain of their loss deeply felt. The response starts and ends with the people of this country,” he said.
See tweet below:
