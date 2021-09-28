fbpx

COVID-19: Nigeria Expecting Over 3.5m Pfizer Vaccines From US – FG

September 28, 20210223
Nigeria is expecting more than 3.5 million Pfizer vaccines from the United States, the Federal Government revealed.

Stating this, was the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, at a press briefing in Abuja.

He noted that the country was also expecting a monthly supply of more than one million Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipments.

Mustapha said, “Over 3.5m doses of Pfizer are being expected from the US Government this month while about 4m doses of AstraZeneca is being expected early next month,” he said.

“Nigeria will be receiving over 1m doses of J&J shipments on a monthly basis. The PSC is committed to access enough vaccines for the 70% eligible persons in the country in record time.”

He spoke on the situation at international airports across the country where airport officials collude with passengers to evade COVID-19 protocols.

He noted that the committee “has similarly noted with dismay, fraudulent activities perpetrated at our international airports by on-duty staff, who extort money out of those who equally wish to evade quarantine requirement.

“On the United Kingdom advisory on COVID-19 vaccines and changes to International Travel Rules, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria has stated that the UK government of course supports the vaccination programme in the country with vaccines irrespective of where they were manufactured.

“They will however open up international travels using a standardized COVID-19 vaccination certification process to allow for ease of travels from countries – Nigeria inclusive.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

