COVID-19: Nigeria Confirms 575 New Cases as Total Figure Approaches 30,000

Nigeria has announced 575 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 29,286.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Monday night through its official Twitter handle.
According to the tweet, the 575 new cases were from 20 states. Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 123 new cases while Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, FCT was second with 100.
The NCDC also said that till date, 29,286 cases had been confirmed, 11,828 cases treated and discharged, while 654 deaths have been recorded so far.
575 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-123
FCT-100
Delta-58
Edo-52
Ogun-42
Katsina-24
Bayelsa-23
Rivers-22
Borno-19
Plateau-18
Ondo-18
Oyo-17
Kwara-15
Osun-13
Enugu-9
Nasarawa-7
Abia-6
Cross River-5
Kaduna-3
Ekiti-1
29,286 confirmed
11,828 discharged
654 deaths pic.twitter.com/lH4bOsVkM9
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 6, 2020
Source: VON
