COVID-19: Nigeria, 5 Other African Countries To Commence Vaccine Production – WHO

February 18, 2022

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Friday that Nigeria and five other African countries have been chosen to begin production of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the continent having had limited access to jabs.

The other African countries are: Egypt, Kenya, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.

WHO also said that the countries were selected as the first recipients of technology from the organisation’s global mRNA vaccine hub, in a push to ensure the African continent can make its own jabs to fight COVID and other diseases.