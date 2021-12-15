COVID-19: Nigeria, 10 Other Countries Exist UK’s Red List

December 15, 2021 47

The UK government has removed Nigeria and 10 other countries from its red list. Sajid Javid, UK’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care announced this on Tuesday while addressing Members of Parliament.

Javid said the red list is “now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad”.

“So I can announce today that whilst we’ll maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel, we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4:00 am tomorrow,” Javid added.

The 10 other countries initially placed on the list include Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.