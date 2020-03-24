COVID-19: Niger State Issues 8am-8pm Curfew to Curb Spread

Niger State Government in North Central Nigeria has announced a daily curfew from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm as from Wednesday, March 25th, 2020, till further notice.

The curfew is a preventive measure on the ongoing spread against COVID 19 Virus across the state.

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, Who mentioned this on Monday, in Minna the State Capital, said the State resolved to create mass awareness and respond promptly to any case of the outbreak.

The Governor said the state has put in place strategies to strengthen the surveillance system in detecting any case of (COVID-19) disease which includes, investigation and monitoring of any outbreak.

“We have reactivated our Isolation Centre at General Hospital Miina, and isolation rooms in all our General Hospitals across the state, aside prepositioned drugs, medical supplies and personal protection equipment at the Isolation Centre in Minna the State Capital “.

“Sensitization of our clinicians on epidemic-prone diseases is ongoing. Treatment protocols are also being circulated”.

The Niger State government has further commenced risk communication through the media, in enforcing all preventive measures especially social activities, distancing and hand washing routines.

The State is also collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO) on effective means of sharing information on how to prevent infection and mitigate in case of an outbreak in the state,

The Governor also directed traditional rulers across the state the close down all Almajiri schools in their communities, as well as ban all forms of street hawking and begging in the State.

Social Distancing

Other issues linked to the preventive measures include the closure of all learning institutions in State and prohibition of public gatherings of more than 20 persons as from Monday.

“All public offices including Ministries, Departments and Agencies must provide hand washing items at the entrance of their facilities, all civil servants on grade level 1-12 are to stay at home, except those on essential services.

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, however, advised the general public to be vigilant, adhere strictly to personal hygiene, social distancing and seek medical attention in the event of symptoms.

He also called on individuals with travel history from countries and states with cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to ensure self-isolation and report to the nearest Health facility in the state.

Source: VON