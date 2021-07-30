COVID-19: New Cases in Nigeria Hits 558

July 30, 2021 62

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 558 new COVID-19 infections in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control figures on Friday morning also showed that two new deaths from COVID-19-related complications were reported.

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria, the NCDC said that Lagos State recorded the high number of infected people with 376 cases.

The NCDC said that Lagos is followed by Oyo with 33, Akwa Ibom-26, the FCT-22, Imo-15, Bayelsa and Ekiti reported 13 each.

The centre also said that Kano reported 12 cases while Ogun recorded 11, Plateau-11, Delta-nine, Jigawa-six, Rivers-four, Zamfara-four, Edo-two, and Ebonyi-one.

”Today’s report includes zero cases from Kaduna, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Osun.

”The NCDC regrettably recorded two COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday keeping the death toll at 2, 141,” the centre said.