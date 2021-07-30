fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERCOVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

COVID-19: New Cases in Nigeria Hits 558

July 30, 2021062
Nigeria on Thursday recorded 558 new COVID-19 infections in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 558 new COVID-19 infections in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control figures on Friday morning also showed that two new deaths from COVID-19-related complications were reported.

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria, the NCDC said that Lagos State recorded the high number of infected people with 376 cases.

The NCDC said that Lagos is followed by Oyo with 33, Akwa Ibom-26, the FCT-22, Imo-15, Bayelsa and Ekiti reported 13 each.

The centre also said that Kano reported 12 cases while Ogun recorded 11, Plateau-11, Delta-nine, Jigawa-six, Rivers-four, Zamfara-four, Edo-two, and Ebonyi-one.

”Today’s report includes zero cases from Kaduna, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Osun.

”The NCDC regrettably recorded two COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday keeping the death toll at 2, 141,” the centre said.

About Author

COVID-19: New Cases in Nigeria Hits 558
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]AVIATIONCOVERNEWS
March 28, 20130148

Aero May Not Recover Licence from NCAA Soon

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Aero Contractors airline would have to provide the minimum number of workers required for its operation before it is allowed to resume operations. Indicatio
Read More
[ MAIN ]COVERLIFESTYLEMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
July 16, 20130132

Consuming Too Much Sugar Can Lead To Heart Failure

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A recent study, conducted by researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, has revealed that consuming too much sugar can increase
Read More
CBN's Policy To Push Nigeria’s Diaspora Remittances To $22bn – Report COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 6, 20200368

Agusto & Co Predicts 20 percent Decline in Diaspora Remittances to Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Pan-African credit rating agency, Agusto & Co, has predicted a 20 percent drop in Diaspora remittances to Nigeria from $25 billion recorded last year
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.