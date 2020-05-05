COVID-19: Nestlé Donates Food, Beverages Worth ₦32 million to Kano State

Nestlé Nigeria has donated food and beverages worth N32 million to support the COVID-19 palliative efforts in Kano State.

This donation was part of the company’s contribution of over N700 million, made up of its products and cash, towards the national response efforts led by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The food and beverages donated by Nestlé would support individuals and families impacted by the containment measures put in place by the state government to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Present to receive the donation on behalf of Kano State, was the Special Assistant to the Kano State Governor on Food Security and Member of the Kano State COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee, Alhaji Ahmada Haruna Zago, who represented the Chairman of the Committee, Professor Muhammed Bello.

He commended Nestlé Nigeria for supporting the government’s efforts towards cushioning the impact of COVID-19 on the indigenes and residents of Kano State.

While announcing Nestlé’s contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria, the company’s MD/CEO, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, said in line with the company’s purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

According to him, Nestlé would continue to play its essential role in ensuring the uninterrupted availability of food and beverage products which are critical for the sustenance and well-being of millions of Nigerian families who rely on the company to help feed their families every day.

Source: THISAY