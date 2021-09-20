fbpx

COVID-19: NCDC Reports 168 New Infections

September 20, 20210166
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that 168 individuals were confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The agency reports that the new cases were recorded in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on September 19, 2021.

Lagos State was the most affected as it accounted for nearly half of the day’s figure, recording 75 new cases, followed by Abia and Niger with 26 and 20 positive samples, respectively.

Other affected states include FCT (15), Benue (8), Ogun (8), Osun (7), Edo (3), Kaduna (2), Kano (2) and Ondo (2).

The NCDC data shows that 275 patients were discharged after recovering from COVID-19.

According to the NCDC, the recoveries reported include a “backlog of discharged cases for Niger State from 11th September till date, including community discharges managed in line with guidelines”.

One fatality arising from COVID-19 complications was recorded on Sunday, taking Nigeria’s fatality figure to 2,655.

A total of 201,798 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed — out of which 190,563 persons have been discharged.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

