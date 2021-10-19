COVID-19: NCDC Records 89 New Infections In 8 States

October 19, 2021 104

Nigeria recorded 89 new cases of COVID-19, this according to the latest report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for Monday, October 8, 2021.

The new cases were recorded in eight states.

According to the agency’s update, the affected are Kaduna (34), Abia (22), Delta (11), Kano (8), Rivers (8), Bauchi (4), Jigawa (1), and Zamfara (1).

Also, the NCDC reported one COVID-related fatality on Monday, taking the number of deaths to 2,838.

It also reported that 169 persons were discharged on Monday following their recovery from the infection.

Nigeria has since the virus was first reported in February 2020 recorded 209,387 infections, while 197,312 recoveries have been recorded across the country.