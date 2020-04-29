COVID-19: NCDC Records 4 New Deaths, 195 New Infections as Total Figure Hits 1, 532

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported four new deaths and 195 fresh cases of COVID-19, bringing the total infections in the country to 1,532.

The centre announced this in a tweet in the early hours of Wednesday.

“95 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 80-Lagos 38-Kano 15-Ogun 15-Bauchi 11-Borno 10-Gombe 9-Sokoto 5-Edo 5-Jigawa 2-Zamfara 1-Rivers 1-Enugu 1-Delta 1-FCT 1-Nasarawa As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 255 Deaths: 44,” the tweet read.

One case previously reported in Gombe State is now recorded as a Borno State case Therefore the total number of cases in Borno is 53 and 46 in Gombe pic.twitter.com/W72p7hHYfb — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 28, 2020

At the last briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the NCDC, had affirmed that the country was “lagging behind” in its testing capacity.

He had announced that his agency was targetting two million tests within three months.

“In countries that have achieved a lot more in terms of testing, like in South Africa that we always refer to, they have tested a lot more as a proportion of their population. We are lagging behind but now we have to catch up,” he said.

“In order to test two million people in three months across the country, we need to test about 50,000 per state, plus or minus depending on your population size. There is no other way we can do this. We need the cooperation and collaboration of every state government in Nigeria, every department of public health and the collaboration of the people living in these states.”

Source: The Cable