COVID-19: NCDC Records 389 New Cases, Nigeria’s Highest Daily Figure so Far

Exactly three months after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 case, the country had its highest daily toll ever.

An Italian who flew into the country from Milan tested positive for the disease on February 27.

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 389 new cases and two were from Kogi state.

The number of fatalities increased from 249 to 254, while recoveries increased from 2,385 to 2,501.

A total of 8,733 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in 35 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

389 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-256

Katsina-23

Edo-22

Rivers-14

Kano-13

Adamawa-11

Akwa Ibom-11

Kaduna-7

Kwara-6

Nasarawa-6

Gombe-2

Plateau-2

Abia-2

Delta-2

Benue-2

Niger-2

Kogi-2

Oyo-2

Imo-1

Borno-1

Ogun-1

Anambra-1 8733 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 2501

Discharged: 2501

Deaths: 254

With the increase in the number of cases recorded, the federal government has called on states to make provisions for more centres for isolation and treatment.

Speaking at the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Olorunnimbe Mamora, minister of state for health, said a significant number of states did not have the required number of bed spaces.