COVID-19: NCDC Records 338 New Cases as Total Figure Approaches 6,000

Nigeria has recorded a significant spike in the number of cases in one week, with 338 new cases confirmed in 16 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night.

The number of discharged patients increased from 1,472 to 1,594, while fatalities increased from 179 to 182.

338 new cases of #COVID19; 177-Lagos

64-Kano

21-FCT

16-Rivers

14-Plateau

11-Oyo

9-Katsina

4-Jigawa

4-Kaduna

3-Abia

3-Bauchi

3-Borno

2-Gombe

2-Akwa Ibom

2-Delta

1-Ondo

1-Kebbi

1-Sokoto 5959 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 1594

Deaths: 182 pic.twitter.com/1nC9HjskN3 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 17, 2020

The development comes hours before the end of the first phase of the two-week relaxation of the lockdown declared by President Muhammadu Buhari, expected to end on May 18, 2020. In the light of the easing of the lockdown, Buhari will address the nation on Monday.