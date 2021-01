January 27, 2021 14

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday announced that 1,303 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria.

To date, 124,299 cases have been confirmed, 99,276 cases discharged and 1,522 deaths recorded across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Our discharges today include 542 community recoveries in Lagos State, 103 in Plateau State and 22 in Kwara State managed in line with guidelines.



