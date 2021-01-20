fbpx
COVID-19: NCDC Records 1,301 New Cases

January 20, 2021031
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Tuesday night reported 1,301 new cases of the coronavirus, which was recorded across twenty-one states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The disease control agency put the total number of virus cases recorded across the country at 113,305. However, while 1,464 have succumbed to the disease, another 91,200 have been successfully treated and discharged.

Almost half of Tuesday’s new cases came from Lagos, which posted 551 new infections.

READ ALSO: FG Has Adequate Storage Facility For COVID-19 Vaccines – NPHCDA Boss

Earlier on Tuesday, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged residents to consider any malaria-like symptoms experienced as COVID-19 infection unless and until proven otherwise, as cases continue to increase significantly within the state.

Other states with new cases include FCT (209), Oyo (83), Plateau (65), Kaduna (64), Enugu (61), Rivers (44), Ondo (39), Benue (37), Akwa Ibom (31), Kano (19), Delta (18), Gombe (18), Ogun (16), Edo (15), Kebbi (10), Ebonyi (9), Jigawa (4), Osun (3), Zamfara (3), Borno (1) and Nasarawa (1).

Nigeria is expected to take delivery of 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of January and the Federal Government said earlier that the country has the capacity to store up to 400,000 doses at once.

