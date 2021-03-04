COVID-19: NCDC Records 1,280 Recoveries Within 24 Hours

March 4, 2021 84

The latest report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), reveals that the country recorded 1,280 recoveries from COVID-19 within 24 hours on Wednesday — marking the highest single-day count in two weeks.

The last time the number of discharged patients from a singe-day count surpassed 1,000 was on February 16, 2021 — with 1,474 recoveries.

Out of the 1,280 discharged patients, 229 community recoveries were recorded in Lagos; 144 in Imo, and 45 in Akwa Ibom.

The NCDC confirmed 464 fresh COVID-19 infections across 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) — with a slight drop of 3.13 percent from 479 new cases recorded on Tuesday.

Lagos, the most affected state by the coronavirus in Nigeria, recorded the highest number of new positive samples with 131 cases — representing 28.23 percent of the total infections reported on Wednesday.

Kaduna followed Lagos with 69 new COVID-19 cases, while Akwa Ibom, Imo and Katsina states reported 33, 31, and 30 fresh infections respectively.

The other states that recorded new cases are Kano (26), Ondo (23), Yobe (20), FCT (18), Ogun (13), Rivers (12), Kebbi (11), Ekiti (9), Osun (6), Oyo (6), Borno (5), Gombe (5), Plateau (5), Edo (4), Abia (3), Delta (3) and Zamfara (1).

However, the agency said Wednesday’s data contains three previously confirmed cases in Nasarawa state omitted from the cumulative report.

It also said 16 deaths were recorded on Wednesday — amounting to 1,939 total casualties of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Nigeria currently has 156,963 COVID-19 cases; 135,831 patients have been discharged across the 36 states and FCT, while 19,212 cases are still active.