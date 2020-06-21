COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 661 New Cases as Total Figure Rises to 19,808

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 661 new cases of Covid-19.

With the latest confirmation on Saturday, Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 19808 with 6718 Discharged and 506 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;