COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 661 New Cases as Total Figure Rises to 19,808

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 661 New Cases as Total Figure Rises to 19,808

By
- June 21, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
11
0
NCDC Confirms 661 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 661 new cases of Covid-19.

With the latest confirmation on Saturday, Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 19808 with 6718 Discharged and 506 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Resident Doctors Call off Strike

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has brokered a