COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 661 New Cases as Total Figure Rises to 19,808

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 661 new cases of Covid-19.
With the latest confirmation on Saturday, Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 19808 with 6718 Discharged and 506 Deaths.
On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;
661 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-230
Rivers-127
Delta-83
FCT-60
Oyo-51
Edo-31
Bayelsa-27
Kaduna-25
Plateau-13
Ondo-6
Nasarawa-3
Ekiti-2
Kano-2
Borno-1
19,808 confirmed
6,718 discharged
506 deaths pic.twitter.com/PH87IGyn5R
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 20, 2020