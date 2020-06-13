COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 627 New Cases as Total Figure Jumps to 15,181

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 627 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of infections in the country to 15,181.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the information on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov, on Friday night.
According to the NCDC, as at 11:44 pm 12th June 2020, there are 15,181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 4,891 discharged and 399 deaths.
627 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Lagos-229
FCT-65
Abia-54
Borno-42
Oyo-35
Rivers-28
Edo-28
Gombe-27
Ogun-21
Plateau-18
Delta-18
Bauchi-10
Kaduna-10
Benue-9
Ondo-8
Kwara-6
Nasarawa-4
Enugu-4
Sokoto-3
Niger-3
Kebbi-3
Yobe-1
Kano-1
Total:
15181 confirmed
4891 discharged
399 deaths pic.twitter.com/aiShUyjiJA
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 12, 2020
Source: VON