COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 627 New Cases as Total Figure Jumps to 15,181

By
- June 13, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 627 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of infections in the country to 15,181.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the information on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov, on Friday night.

According to the NCDC, as at 11:44 pm 12th June 2020, there are 15,181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 4,891 discharged and 399 deaths.

Source: VON

