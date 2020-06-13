COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 627 New Cases as Total Figure Jumps to 15,181

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 627 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of infections in the country to 15,181.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the information on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov, on Friday night.

According to the NCDC, as at 11:44 pm 12th June 2020, there are 15,181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 4,891 discharged and 399 deaths.

627 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria Lagos-229

FCT-65

Abia-54

Borno-42

Oyo-35

Rivers-28

Edo-28

Gombe-27

Ogun-21

Plateau-18

Delta-18

Bauchi-10

Kaduna-10

Benue-9

Ondo-8

Kwara-6

Nasarawa-4

Enugu-4

Sokoto-3

Niger-3

Kebbi-3

Yobe-1

Kano-1 Total:

15181 confirmed

4891 discharged

399 deaths pic.twitter.com/aiShUyjiJA — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 12, 2020

Source: VON