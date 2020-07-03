COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 626 New Cases

- July 3, 2020
NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed 626 new cases of Covid-19.

The latest brings the total number of confirmed cases to 27110 with 10801 Discharged and 616 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;

