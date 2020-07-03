COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 626 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed 626 new cases of Covid-19.
The latest brings the total number of confirmed cases to 27110 with 10801 Discharged and 616 Deaths.
On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;
626 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-193
FCT-85
Oyo-41
Edo-38
Kwara-34
Abia-31
Ogun-29
Ondo-28
Rivers-26
Osun-21
Akwa Ibom-18
Delta-18
Enugu-15
Kaduna-13
Plateau-11
Borno-8
Bauchi-7
Adamawa-5
Gombe-4
Sokoto-1
27,110 confirmed
10,801 discharged
616 deaths pic.twitter.com/v4AOwNPHuN
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 2, 2020
Source: VON
