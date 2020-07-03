COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 626 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed 626 new cases of Covid-19.

The latest brings the total number of confirmed cases to 27110 with 10801 Discharged and 616 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;

626 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-193

FCT-85

Oyo-41

Edo-38

Kwara-34

Abia-31

Ogun-29

Ondo-28

Rivers-26

Osun-21

Akwa Ibom-18

Delta-18

Enugu-15

Kaduna-13

Plateau-11

Borno-8

Bauchi-7

Adamawa-5

Gombe-4

Sokoto-1 27,110 confirmed

10,801 discharged

616 deaths pic.twitter.com/v4AOwNPHuN — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 2, 2020

Source: VON