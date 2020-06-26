COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 594 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 594 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

The latest cases bring the total number of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 22614 with 7822 Discharged and 549 Deaths.

The Centre on its official Twitter handle, @ NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation;

594 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-159

Delta-106

Ondo-44

FCT-34

Edo-34

Oyo-33

Kaduna-33

Enugu-28

Katsina-25

Imo-22

Adamawa-15

Ogun-12

Osun-11

Abia-8

Rivers-6

Nasarawa-5

Bauchi-5

Niger-5

Kebbi-4

Ekiti-3

Plateau-1

Taraba-1 22,614 confirmed

7,822 discharged

549 deaths pic.twitter.com/JaiUIdu56J — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 25, 2020

Source: VON