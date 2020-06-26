COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 594 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 594 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.
The latest cases bring the total number of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 22614 with 7822 Discharged and 549 Deaths.
The Centre on its official Twitter handle, @ NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation;
594 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-159
Delta-106
Ondo-44
FCT-34
Edo-34
Oyo-33
Kaduna-33
Enugu-28
Katsina-25
Imo-22
Adamawa-15
Ogun-12
Osun-11
Abia-8
Rivers-6
Nasarawa-5
Bauchi-5
Niger-5
Kebbi-4
Ekiti-3
Plateau-1
Taraba-1
22,614 confirmed
7,822 discharged
549 deaths pic.twitter.com/JaiUIdu56J
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 25, 2020
Source: VON
Facebook Comments