COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 594 New Cases

- June 26, 2020
NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 594 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

The latest cases bring the total number of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 22614 with 7822 Discharged and 549 Deaths.

The Centre on its official Twitter handle, @ NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation;

Source: VON

