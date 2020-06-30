COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 566 New Cases as Total Figure Reaches 25,133

- June 30, 2020
NCDC Confirms 566 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night confirmed 566 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the country’s total infections to 25,133.

NCDC in a tweet released via its twitter handle @ncdc.gov reported Lagos as having 166 out of the newly confirmed cases: followed by Oyo with 66 new cases.  The tweet showed the distribution of cases across states as:

According to the NCDC, as at the 29th of June 2020, the total number of positive cases recorded so far tallied at.25, 133. Out of these, 9402 persons recovered and were discharged while 573 person who had the virus lost their lives.

Earlier in the day, the NCDC had commended some states for setting up sample collection centres.

Source: VON

