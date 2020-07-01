COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 561 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 561 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.
The latest cases bring the total number of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 25,694 with 9,746 discharged and 590 Deaths.
The Centre on its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.
561 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-200
Edo-119
Kaduna-52
FCT-52
Niger-32
Ogun-19
Ondo-16
Imo-14
Plateau-11
Abia-8
Oyo-8
Bayelsa-7
Katsina-6
Kano-5
Bauchi-3
Osun-3
Kebbi-3
Borno-2
Jigawa-1
25,694 confirmed
9,746 discharged
590 deaths pic.twitter.com/eWq5s7KvYj
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 30, 2020
Source: VON
