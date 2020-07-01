COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 561 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 561 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The latest cases bring the total number of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 25,694 with 9,746 discharged and 590 Deaths.

The Centre on its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.

561 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-200

Edo-119

Kaduna-52

FCT-52

Niger-32

Ogun-19

Ondo-16

Imo-14

Plateau-11

Abia-8

Oyo-8

Bayelsa-7

Katsina-6

Kano-5

Bauchi-3

Osun-3

Kebbi-3

Borno-2

Jigawa-1 25,694 confirmed

9,746 discharged

590 deaths pic.twitter.com/eWq5s7KvYj — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 30, 2020

Source: VON