COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 561 New Cases

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 561 New Cases

By
- July 1, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
COVID-19COVID-19: Nigeria Records 490 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 561 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The latest cases bring the total number of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 25,694 with 9,746 discharged and 590 Deaths.

The Centre on its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Standard Bank Group Collaborates With Salesforce Towards Becoming A Platform Business

In a virtual signing event symbolic of the