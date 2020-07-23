COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 543 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded 543 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 38,344.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Wednesday night through its official Twitter handle.

According to the tweet, the 543 new cases were from 15 states. Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 180 new cases while Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory was second with 86 while Abia State was the lowest with 1 new case.

The NCDC also twitted that as at 22 July, 2020, 38,344 cases had been confirmed, 15,815 cases treated and discharged, while 813 deaths were recorded

543 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-180

FCT-86

Kaduna-56

Edo-47

Ondo-37

Kwara-35

Ogun-19

Rivers-19

Kano-17

Ebonyi-16

Enugu-16

Delta-7

Bayelsa-4

Bauchi-3

Abia-1 38,344 confirmed

15,815 discharged

813 deaths pic.twitter.com/8J6bMJy6jN — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 22, 2020

Source: VON