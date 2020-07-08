COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 503 New Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 503 new cases of Covid-19.

With the latest, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country has risen to 29789 with 12108 Discharged and 669 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation;

503 new cases of COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-153

Ondo-76

Edo-54

FCT-41

Enugu-37

Rivers-30

Benue-24

Osun-20

Kaduna-15

Kwara-13

Abia-9

Borno-8

Plateau-6

Taraba-5

Ogun-3

Kano-3

Kebbi-2

Nasarawa-2

Bayelsa-1

Gombe-1 29,879 confirmed

12,108 discharged

669 deaths pic.twitter.com/gyghkcIbcb — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 7, 2020

Source: VON