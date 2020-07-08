COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 503 New Infections

- July 8, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 503 new cases of Covid-19.

With the latest, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country has risen to 29789 with 12108 Discharged and 669 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation;

