COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 503 New Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 503 new cases of Covid-19.
With the latest, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country has risen to 29789 with 12108 Discharged and 669 Deaths.
On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation;
503 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-153
Ondo-76
Edo-54
FCT-41
Enugu-37
Rivers-30
Benue-24
Osun-20
Kaduna-15
Kwara-13
Abia-9
Borno-8
Plateau-6
Taraba-5
Ogun-3
Kano-3
Kebbi-2
Nasarawa-2
Bayelsa-1
Gombe-1
29,879 confirmed
12,108 discharged
669 deaths pic.twitter.com/gyghkcIbcb
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 7, 2020
Source: VON
