COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 499 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 499 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.
With the latest, the total number of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 30748 with 12546 and 689 Deaths.
On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new confirmation.
499 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-157
Edo-59
Ondo-56
Oyo-31
Akwa Ibom-22
Borno-21
Plateau-19
Kaduna-18
Katsina-18
Bayelsa-17
FCT-17
Delta-14
Kano-11
Rivers-10
Enugu-8
Ogun-6
Kwara-4
Imo-3
Nasarawa-2
Osun-2
Abia-1
Ekiti-1
Niger-1
Yobe-1
30748 confirmed
12546 discharged
689 deaths pic.twitter.com/F44yWh4c4y
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 9, 2020
