COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 499 New Cases

By
- July 10, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 499 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

With the latest, the total number of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 30748 with 12546 and 689 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new confirmation.

 

