COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 463 Fresh Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 463 new cases of Covid-19 in the country.
With the latest, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 33616 with 13792 Discharged and 754 Deaths.
On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new confirmation on Tuesday;
463 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-128
Kwara-92
Enugu-39
Delta-33
Edo-29
Plateau-28
Kaduna-23
Oyo-15
Ogun-14
Osun-14
FCT-12
Ondo-9
Rivers-9
Abia-8
Bayelsa-5
Ekiti-3
Borno-2
33,616 confirmed
13,792 discharged
754 deaths pic.twitter.com/0F4zsoNjCt
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 14, 2020
