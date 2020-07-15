COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 463 Fresh Cases

- July 15, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 463 new cases of Covid-19 in the country.

With the latest, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 33616 with 13792 Discharged and 754 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new confirmation on Tuesday;

