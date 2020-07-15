COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 463 Fresh Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 463 new cases of Covid-19 in the country.

With the latest, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 33616 with 13792 Discharged and 754 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new confirmation on Tuesday;

463 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-128

Kwara-92

Enugu-39

Delta-33

Edo-29

Plateau-28

Kaduna-23

Oyo-15

Ogun-14

Osun-14

FCT-12

Ondo-9

Rivers-9

Abia-8

Bayelsa-5

Ekiti-3

Borno-2 33,616 confirmed

13,792 discharged

754 deaths pic.twitter.com/0F4zsoNjCt — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 14, 2020

Source: VON