COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 454 New Cases

Nigeria has confirmed 454 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed this on its twitter handle on Friday night. The tweet showed that 87 out of the confirmed cases were in the Centre of Excellence, Lagos state, while 63 was from Edo state.

The new cases bring the total confirmed cases in Nigeria to 27, 564

According to the NCDC, as at the 3rd of July 2020 the total number of positive cases recorded so far tallied at.27, 564. Out of these, 11, 069 persons recovered and were discharged while 628 persons who had the virus lost their lives.

Source: VON