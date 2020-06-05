COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 350 Fresh Cases as Total Rises to 11,516

Three hundred and fifty (350) fresh cases of the COVID-19 have been reported across Nigeria, raising the country’s case tally to 11,516.

This is according to the latest COVID-19 Update of the country’s Public Health Institute, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), released on Thursday night, 4th June, 2020.

Lagos State still reported the highest number of infections- 102. Below is the Update showing the reporting States and the corresponding number of infections:

350 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-102

Ogun-34

FCT-29

Borno-26

Kaduna-23

Rivers-21

Ebonyi-17

Kwara -16

Katsina-14

Edo-10

Delta-10

Kano-10

Bauchi-10

Bayelsa-9

Imo-8

Plateau-4

Ondo-3

Nasarawa-2

Gombe-1

Oyo-1 11516 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3535

Deaths: 323 pic.twitter.com/hiWLGxMLLr — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 4, 2020

Source: VON