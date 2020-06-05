COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 350 Fresh Cases as Total Rises to 11,516

Three hundred and fifty (350) fresh cases of the COVID-19 have been reported across Nigeria, raising the country’s case tally to 11,516.
This is according to the latest COVID-19 Update of the country’s Public Health Institute, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), released on Thursday night, 4th June, 2020.
Lagos State still reported the highest number of infections- 102. Below is the Update showing the reporting States and the corresponding number of infections:
350 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-102
Ogun-34
FCT-29
Borno-26
Kaduna-23
Rivers-21
Ebonyi-17
Kwara -16
Katsina-14
Edo-10
Delta-10
Kano-10
Bauchi-10
Bayelsa-9
Imo-8
Plateau-4
Ondo-3
Nasarawa-2
Gombe-1
Oyo-1
11516 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 3535
Deaths: 323 pic.twitter.com/hiWLGxMLLr
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 4, 2020
Source: VON