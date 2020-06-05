COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 350 Fresh Cases as Total Rises to 11,516

- June 5, 2020
COVID-19

Three hundred and fifty (350) fresh cases of the COVID-19 have been reported across Nigeria, raising the country’s case tally to 11,516.

This is according to the latest COVID-19 Update of the country’s Public Health Institute, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), released on Thursday night, 4th June, 2020.

Lagos State still reported the highest number of infections- 102. Below is the Update showing the reporting States and the corresponding number of infections:

Source: VON

