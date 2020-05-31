COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 307 New Cases as Total Figure Exceeds 10,000

One day after Nigeria recorded its highest daily toll ever, the total COVID-19 cases in the country exceeded 10,000.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 307 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Sunday night.

While the number of recoveries rose from 2,856 to 3,007, a total of 14 deaths were recorded, and the figure of fatalities rose from 273 to 287

A total of 10,162 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in 35 states and the FCT.

Although the NCDC says efforts are ongoing to increase testing capacity, in four weeks, a total of 46,824 samples have been tested.

A breakdown by the agency showed that while 15,759 samples had been tested by April 30, the figure increased to 62,583 samples by May 30.

As the country prepares to end the second phase of the eased lockdown on June 1, the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 has expressed concern about the spike in community transmission, which the country is currently experiencing.

Speaking after submitting its report to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, Boss Mustapha, chairman of the PTF, said: “The ownership of the next phase will be the responsibility of the states under national supervision and coordination, because we have gone into community transmission.”

According to the NCDC situation report for May 30, more than 7,000 of Nigeria’s total number of confirmed cases contracted the virus from unknown sources.

Source: The Cable