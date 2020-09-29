COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 3 Deaths, 136 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, increasing the country’s fatality toll to 1,111.
As of August 28, the death toll stood at 1,011 with no new fatality recorded for that day, but two weeks later, the figure had increased to 1,076.
However, within the same period, the recovery count has also increased significantly, moving from 41,017 as of August 28, to a total of 49,895, following the discharge of 101 patients on Monday.
Lagos topped the list of states with 71 new cases, followed by Rivers with 23, and Plateau with 12.
So far, Lagos still accounts for the most active cases with 3,859 patients, and is followed by Oyo with 884, and Plateau with 795 infections.
Kogi has recorded a total of five infections, while Zamfara has confirmed 78 positive samples.
Out of a total of 58,460 confirmed cases recorded across the 36 states and the FCT, 7,454 are still active
136 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 28, 2020
Lagos-71
Rivers-23
Plateau-12
Adamawa-6
Oyo-6
Kaduna-5
Abia-3
FCT-3
Katsina-2
Kwara-2
Bauchi-1
Borno-1
Edo-1
58,460 confirmed
49,895 discharged
1,111 deaths pic.twitter.com/4oLnCyNU6e
Source: The Cable.
