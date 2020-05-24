COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 265 New Cases in 12 States, Zero Death

For the first time in the month of May 2020, Nigeria recorded no fatality arising from COVID-19 complications.

This is just as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 265 new cases in 12 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The announcement was made on the Twitter handle of the agency on Saturday night.

According to the breakdown given, Lagos recorded the highest daily toll with 131 confirmed cases, followed by Oyo with 34 cases and Edo with 28 cases.

The number of recoveries increased from 2,007 to 2,174, while no COVID-19 fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

A total of 7,526 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in 34 states and the FCT.

As Nigeria settles into the second phase of the eased lockdown declared by the federal government, the NCDC has issued a modified set of guidelines for businesses as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

In the document released in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and entitled “Guidelines for Employers and Businesses in Nigeria,” the agency listed five points under the general guidelines for work premises as follows:

