COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 226 New Infections

- May 20, 2020
Two hundred and twenty-six new cases of the novel Coronavirus known as COVID-19 pandemic have been confirmed in Nigeria on Tuesday.

The latest brings the total number of the confirmed cases to 6401 with 1734 Discharged and 192 Deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown;

Source: VON

