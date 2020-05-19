COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 226 New Infections

Two hundred and twenty-six new cases of the novel Coronavirus known as COVID-19 pandemic have been confirmed in Nigeria on Tuesday.

The latest brings the total number of the confirmed cases to 6401 with 1734 Discharged and 192 Deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown;

226 new cases of #COVID19; 131-Lagos

25-Ogun

15-Plateau

11-Edo

7-Kaduna

6-Oyo

5-FCT

5-Adamawa

4-Jigawa

4-Ebonyi

4-Borno

3-Nasarawa

2-Bauchi

2-Gombe

1-Enugu

1-Bayelsa 6401 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 1734

Deaths: 192 pic.twitter.com/KJeNRAKFVG — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 19, 2020

Source: VON