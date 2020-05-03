COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 220 New Cases in 18 States, 17 Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 220 new cases in 18 states and the federal capital territory.

The agency announced this on its Twitter handle on Saturday night.

The number of recovered patients increased from 351 to 385 while the number of fatalities increased from 68 to 85.

According to the NCDC, two cases previously confirmed for Katsina on Friday were repeat tests, and as a result, Nigeria has recorded 2,388 cases in 34 states and the federal capital territory.

Cross River and Kogi haven’t recorded any case of COVID-19.

220 new cases of #COVID19; 62-Lagos

52-FCT

31-Kaduna

13-Sokoto

10-Kebbi

9-Yobe

6-Borno

5-Edo

5-Bauchi

4-Gombe

4-Enugu

4-Oyo

3-Zamfara

2-Nasarawa

2-Osun

2-Ebonyi

2-Kwara

2-Kano

2-Plateau 2388 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 385

Deaths: 85 pic.twitter.com/06ZsNqpWU8 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 2, 2020

Although Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, says nine out of ten COVID-19 patients will recover, there have been concerns about the availability of facilities to manage patients considering the increase in the number of cases.

Speaking at the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Ehanire appealed to the private sector to make available buildings to be used as isolation centres.

“Bed spaces and isolation centres at state level need to match the increase and necessitates an appeal to all citizens, especially property and hotel owners, to recognise the imminent needs and the social responsibility of working with state governments to make facilities available for temporary use in emergency situations,” the minister said.