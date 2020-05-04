COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 170 NeW Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 170 new cases of COVID-19.

The agency made the announcement via its Twitter handle at 12:01am on Monday.

A total of 2,558 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in 34 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The number of discharged persons increased from 385 to 400, while the fatalities recorded rose from 85 to 87.

Below is a breakdown of the cases recorded on May 3, 2020:

39-Lagos

29-Kano

24-Ogun

18-Bauchi

15-Kaduna

12-FCT

12-Sokoto

8-Katsina

7-Borno

3-Nasarawa

2-Adamawa

1-Oyo

170 new cases of #COVID19; 39-Lagos

29-Kano

24-Ogun

18-Bauchi

15-Kaduna

12-FCT

12-Sokoto

8-Katsina

7-Borno

3-Nasarawa

2-Adamawa

1-Oyo 2558 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 400

Deaths: 87 pic.twitter.com/oy3zTQ1hAy — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 3, 2020

The announcement is coming a few hours before the relaxation of the lockdown declared in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory.

The five-week lockdown will be lifted at 9am on Monday, and a nationwide curfew will take immediate effect from 8pm till 6am.

Meanwhile, Ogun has extended its lockdown till May 9 to make up for the one-week grace granted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the state at the beginning of the first phase of the lockdown declared on March 30, 2020.

Nigeria experienced a sharp spike in the number of cases in April, as the country moved from 174 cases on April 1 to 2,170 on May 1.

According to the NCDC situation report for May 2, 2020, a total of 17,566 samples have been tested.

Source: The Cable