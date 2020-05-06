COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 148 New Cases, Records 5 Deaths

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced five new deaths and 148 cases of COVID-19.

The agency announced this in a tweet on Tuesday night.

Details of the new cases are: 43 in Lagos; 32 in Kano; 14 in Zamfara; 10 in the federal capital territory (FCT); nine in Katsina; seven in Taraba; six each in Borno and Ogun.

Others are five in Oyo; three each in Edo, Kaduna and Bauchi while Adamawa and Gombe have two cases each and Plateau, Sokoto and Kebbi have one each.

There are now a total of 2950 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, while 481 have recovered and 98 have died.

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 5, 2020

As of May 5, 2020, a total of 2,950 new cases have now been confirmed in 34 states and the federal capital territory.

As part of efforts to reduce the possibility of an unexpected spike in the number of cases, Chikwe Ihekweazu, the director-general of the NCDC, had asked Nigerians to to adhere to the guidelines for appearing in public.

While appearing on a television programme on Tuesday, he urged individuals and corporate organisations to take responsibility on containing the spread of the virus by practising physical distancing, wearing face masks, and maintaining personal hygiene.

“There’s only so much government can do. We can issue lockdown, we can bring out the police, we can do so much. We rely on the common sense of most Nigerians; we rely on corporate Nigeria taking responsibility. This is not being done for NCDC or for the federal government. It’s not being done for the state government. It’s being done for us,” he said.

According to the NCDC situation report of May 4, 2020, 19,512 samples have been tested.

Source: The Cable