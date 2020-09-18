COVID-19: NB Plc Donates PPEs, Essential Supplies to University College Hospital, Ibadan

Nigerian Breweries Plc, foremost Nigeria’s brewer has donated essential supplies including Personal Protective Equipment(PPEs) to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo state in continuation of its support in the fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

Other items that were donated include 120 packets of facemasks, 70 pieces of Medical Gowns, 30 litres of hand sanitizers and 50 cartons of non-alcoholic products.

Speaking during the donation on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the Brewery Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc(Ibadan & Ijebu-Ode), Mr. Tayo Ogundana stated that the kind gesture is in line with the commitment of the company to motivate the frontline health care workers and equip them to handle infected patients for quick recovery while also halting the spread in Oyo State.

“We are proud to continue supporting various stakeholders in the public and private sectors as we collectively work towards preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria”, Ogundana added.

He further explained that the donations would assist the institution to carry out its caregiving role effectively, as it continues to help patients survive the coronavirus pandemic.

“This donation forms part of our contribution to ensure that those who have contracted the virus can get back to their normal lives, while those treating them are protected against it. We believe all the workers would be motivated by this action”, he said.

In his remarks shortly after receiving the items, the Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital(UCH), Professor Jesse Otegbayo described Nigerian Breweries Plc as a kind-hearted organisation that has continually demonstrated immense love and concern for the institution through the numerous support it currently enjoys.

“We are extremely delighted with the donation of these items by your company as it would boost the morale of the workforce to continue to give their best in ensuring that those infected get the right treatment”, Otegbayo said.

He expressed profound gratitude to Nigerian Breweries Plc for its continual support in making available a conducive environment to provide health care services to the people.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Breweries Plc through the Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund recently donated medical equipment worth several million to the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan.