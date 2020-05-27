COVID-19 : NAFDAC Goes against WHO Directive, Continues Clinical Trials of Chloroquine

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it will continue chloroquine clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment despite the suspension of the drug test by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC director-general, made this known during a programme on TVC, on Tuesday.

On Monday, the WHO announced a “temporary pause” in its solidarity trial on the use of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, cited the study published by The Lancet, which had examined the effects of the use of hydroxychloroquine alone or when used with a macrolide, and reported a higher mortality rate.

But the NAFDAC DG said there is data to prove that chloroquine is effective in treating COVID-19 patients, particularly at the “mild stage” of the virus.

She said Nigeria would continue its clinical trials which may take three to four months.