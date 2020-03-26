COVID-19: NAF Airlifts Medical Supplies Donated by Jack Ma Foundation to Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has airlifted medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation, China, for tackling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria from Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja in fulfillment of the NAF’s roles of providing Military Aid to Civil Authority (MACA).

The Director of Public Relations and Information NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the donated medical materials, which consist of 107 boxes of medical supplies and equipment, comprising surgical masks, medical disposable protective clothing, face shields, and detection kits, weighing about 3,000 pounds, were airlifted in a single mission using the NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft (NAF 913) and handed over by the NAF Aircrew to a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Health led by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Abdulazeez Mashi Abdullahi, today, 25 March 2020, at the NAIA, Abuja.

Speaking to the press after inspecting the delivered items, Alhaji Abdullahi thanked the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for the timely deployment of aircraft to airlift the items to Abuja.

He also expressed appreciation to the NAF officers and men who participated in the airlift mission for their professional conduct.

He said, “The donated items would go a long way in supporting the Government’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Country.”

The NAF leadership has also expressed its readiness to provide any form of support within its statutory responsibility of providing aid to civil authority as the nation continues to work assiduously to combat the threat posed by COVID-19.

Source: VON