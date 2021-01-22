COVID-19: N6.45bn Disbursed By FG For 38 Oxygen Plants Nationwide

January 22, 2021 39

The sum of N6.45 billion has been disbursed by the federal government for the establishment of 38 oxygen plants across the country in a bid to cater to to the needs of COVID-19 patients who have a need for oxygen.

This disclosure was made by the media aide of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in a statement.

In the statement titled ‘FG releases N6.45bn for new oxygen plants in 38 locations nationwide to facilitate COVID-19 treatment,’ Akande stated that fund disbursement was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

The announcement was made at the first meeting of 2021 of the National Economic Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and attended by all state governors and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The statement by Akande stated, “While briefing the NEC on the release of the funds, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed said the President approved the release of the funds for the production of oxygen, necessitated by the increased number of patients who need oxygen due to the surge in COVID-19 infections in the country.”

According to the Finance Minister, the release of funds was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, stated that following Buhari’s decision to kick start the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund in accordance with the National Health Act, the sum of N55.1 billion was approved the year 2018, adding that of the total sum, 50 percent had been released to the 36 states and the FCT.

The sum of N35 billion has been channeled to the Fund for the year 2021 as approved by the federal government.

Engagements of the NEC will majorly concentrate on issues like wealth creation; social safety nets and employment; education, digital economy and sports development; creative industry and hospitality; security; and governance.

Other relevant information according to the NEC to further execute the engagement include:

TARGET GROUPS AND AUDIENCE

Participants of the NEC engagements will be drawn from the following groups

• Young intellectuals and emerging industry leaders from diverse sectors, students of tertiary and other educational institutions, youths in the Diaspora who are interested in social political developments, entertainers and social influencers, trained artisans etc.

• Youth leaders in (a) civil Society Organization (b) Politics (c) religious organization (d) traditional institutions.

• Young women and young people with disabilities.

MODALITIES AND STAGES OF THE NEC ENGAGEMENTS

The engagement will evolve in three stages: