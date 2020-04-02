COVID-19: MultiChoice Nigeria Donates ₦250 million to FG, LASG

To support efforts of the federal and Lagos governments in ameliorating the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled a number of initiatives.

The entertainment and media company’s contribution in the fight against the pandemic includes cash support of N200 million and N50 million to the federal and Lagos authorities as well as the donation of 10,000 test kits to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Also in the kitty are public service announcements (PSAs) of prevention tips in English, pidgin, Ibo, Yoruba and Hausa languages and an inventory worth over N550 million highlighting the NCDC’s COVID-19 helplines and PSAs on more than 10 channels across the DStv and GOtv offerings.

Its chairman, Adewunmi Ogunsanya, said the company would also underwrite the remunerations of engaged creative industry professionals whose productions had been disrupted with a committed sum of up to N400 million.

