COVID 19: Mile12 Market Takes Food Items to Consumers at Home

Popular Lagos perishable foodstuff market, Mile12 International Market, has decided to take food items to the doorstep of Lagosians through its mobile market initiative.

This is a sequel to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, ordering a total lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11 pm on Monday, March 30, 2020.

In a bid to cushion the effects of the lockdown on Lagosians, the executives of Mile 12 International Market launched the ‘Mobile Market’ initiative to take food directly to people in their comfort zone.

In a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the market, Alhaji Shehu Usman, the mobile market will visit streets in the neighbourhood in all the 20 local government areas for retail sales of essential perishable commodities.

It added, “The mobile market is structured to sell to residents in small quantities and in a well packaged and hygienic way.

“Any individual or family that wishes to order online for home delivery can do so through our website www.mile12market.org.”

Earlier before President Buhari’s directive, the Lagos state government had given an order demanding the closure of non- essential markets and stores as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor of the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, “All markets and stores except markets that are selling food items, water, medicines, and medical equipment and other related essential daily life-saving products are hereby directed to close effective from Thursday 26 March 2020 for seven days at the first instance.”

Source: THISDAY