COVID-19: Members, Staff Of Ghana Parliament Infected Leading To Shut Down

COVID-19

February 11, 2021032
The Ghanaian parliament was closed on Tuesday after members and staff get infected with COVID-19.

Following the outbreak, the Speaker of the House Alban Bagbin declared the suspension of legislative duties until March 2 for “disinfection and sanitisation of the premises”.

According to reports, 151 staff and 17 members of parliament were infected by the virus.

Announcing the adjournment of the sitting of the House, Bagbin said, “I have, in consultation with leadership, decided that sitting of the House be adjourned for three weeks.”

The small West African country of a little of 30 million has recorded a total of 73,003 COVID-19 cases with 482 fatalities.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, the country’s President Nana Akufo-Addo banned large social gatherings, while both the sea and land borders have been barred to human traffic.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh

