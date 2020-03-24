COVID-19: Mediacraft Associates Issues Work-From-Home Order

With the rising number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading PR firm and 2019 LaPriga ‘PR Agency of the Year’, Mediacraft Associates, has directed its workforce to begin working remotely, effective Monday, March 23, 2020.

In line with this directive, Medicraft Associates employees will work from home for the next 14 days. However, the order will be reviewed at the end of the two-week period.

A press statement dated March 23, 2020, and signed by the agency’s CEO, John Ehiguese, reads: “This directive has become imperative in view of the unfolding global situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which is spreading rapidly and taking a heavy toll on human lives and businesses … We will explore every available means to ensure that our clients continue to be adequately serviced during this period, and our staff will be appropriately equipped and mobilized to do so.”

The firm’s management has said that updates will be duly communicated to all stakeholders accordingly.

“We urge everyone to do everything they can to stay safe during the trying period”, the statement concluded.