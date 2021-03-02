“COVID-19 May Not End In 2021” – WHO

March 2, 2021 53

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that “it is unrealistic to think that the world will be done with the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of the year”.

Michael Ryan, the Director of WHO’s emergencies on Monday said it might be possible to take the sting of tragedy out of the coronavirus crisis by reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

Ryan added saying, the virus remains very much in control, especially given that global new case numbers increased this week after seven consecutive weeks of decline.

“It will be very premature and I think unrealistic to think that we’re going to finish with this virus by the end of the year,” Ryan told journalists.

“But I think what we can finish with if we’re smart, is the hospitalizations, the deaths, and the tragedy associated with this pandemic.”

Ryan said the WHO’s focus was on keeping virus transmission low, to help prevent the emergence of variants, but also to reduce the numbers of people who get sick.

He also said vaccinating front-line health care workers and those most vulnerable to severe disease would “take the fear and the tragedy out of the pandemic”.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general wants the vaccination of health care workers underway in every country within the first 100 days of 2021 — meaning there are 40 days left to go.

He welcomed the first injections of doses through the global Covax vaccine-sharing facility, which were administered Monday in Ghana and the Ivory Coast.

“It’s encouraging to see health workers in lower-income countries starting to be vaccinated, but it’s regrettable that this comes almost three months after some of the wealthiest countries started their vaccination campaigns,” he said.

“And it’s regrettable that some countries continue to prioritize vaccinating younger, healthier adults at lower risk of disease in their own populations ahead of health workers and older people elsewhere,” he said, without naming them.

COVID-19 Portal

BizWatch Nigeria reported that the Nigerian Government has opened a portal for Nigerians to submit their personal information to enable the government to create a database of Nigerians who will receive COVID-19 vaccination.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Monday said 12,000 healthcare workers had already been trained in mobilising communities for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, NPHCDA, said the e-registration link available on the agency’s website would enable Nigerians to register for the COVID19 Vaccine themselves, obtain their pre-vaccination numbers, and schedule their preferred date and time for vaccination.

Step 1

Open the portal designated for the registration by clicking this link https://nphcdaict.com.ng/publicreg/

Step 2

Fill the form with accurate information so as to avoid sending the wrong information and upload a clear picture of your face.

Step 3

After you have filled the form, thoroughly go through everything to make sure that you filled the blank spaces and most importantly, that you put in your accurate information.

Step 4

After cross-checking your answers, click the submit button to send in your application and you are done!